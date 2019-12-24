NEW ORLEANS — Three male victims were shot Tuesday in Algiers, police said.

The victims were shot near where General Meyer Avenue crosses Sullen Place, but the New Orleans Police Department spokesperson didn't say when the shooting happened.

Two victims got to a West Bank hospital on their own, but the third victim was transported in an ambulance, the spokesperson said.

The injuries did not seem to be life-threatening, the NOPD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson had no other information to share.

