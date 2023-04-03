One man dead after car veered off I-10 and crashed into brick wall

The NOPD said that the 48-year-old victim was driving eastbound before careening off the I-10 and crashing.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police department is investigating a fatal traffic accident on the I-10 that left a 48-year-old man dead on Monday afternoon, according to a press release.

According to the press release, a man was driving a Nissan Murano eastbound in the 8200 block of the I-10 when he veered off the interstate and went through a fence before crashing into a brick wall.

The driver died at the hospital. The press release said this incident happened after 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

NOPD said the investigation is ongoing and the Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

"Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or (504) 822-1111 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-7867," the press release said.