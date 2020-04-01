NEW ORLEANS — A person was shot and killed in the St. Claude area Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

The killing happened near the intersection of France and Urquhart streets, the spokesperson said.

Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department were at the scene Saturday afternoon, but police officers did not share any information on the victim.

Neither the victim's age nor sex was available to NOPD spokespersons when they reported the killing, they said.

Another killing happened near that intersection on New Year's Eve.

RELATED: NOPD: Man shot, killed in St. Claude area

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically. Check back at WWLTV.com for updates.

RELATED: Louisiana man gets life sentence for police officer's death

RELATED: NOPD investigating two homicides on New Year's Day

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.