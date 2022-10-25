NOPD violent crime unit on the hunt for a juvenile wanted in a series of crimes

An arrest warrant is issued for the 15-year-old wanted in 2 carjackings, 2 armed robberies police say

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are on the hunt for 15-year-old Tevin Cooper, who they say is wanted in the investigation of two carjackings, an armed robbery, and an attempted armed robbery.

Police say Cooper committed four separate crimes in one day on September 5.

In that one day, Cooper committed an armed robbery in the 200 block of Loyola Avenue, an armed carjacking at the intersection of Henry Clay Avenue and Annunciation Streets, an attempted armed robbery in the 6100 block of Magazine Street, and an armed carjacking in the 800 block of Port Street.

An arrest warrant is issued for his arrest and the NOPD’s Violent Crimes Abatement Investigative Team is searching for Cooper in connection to these violent crimes.

Anyone with information on Tevin Cooper’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.