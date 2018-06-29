Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s new administration will have to work to solve an old problem: finding enough money to properly fund the New Orleans Police Department or face a nearly $8 million hole in 2019.

Administration officials on Thursday told a City Council committee that much of the looming deficit is a ripple effect of a pay raise for officers that former Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the council passed last year.

“We’re growing beyond our current budgeted strength,” Police Superintendent Michael Harrison told the committee, adding that he is working to reduce spending.

The NOPD had a personnel budget of $149 million for 2018, but current spending rates have it shelling out nearly $157 million.

Growing manpower has cost an additional $3 million, promotions have tallied up to $1.8 million so far, overtime has required the department spend $2.5 million and state-mandated pension contributions have tacked on another $500,000.

The NOPD has begun to put overtime controls in place to try to get a handle on that expense, Harrison said. Earlier this year, Harrison said, a surge of violent crime made it necessary to increase staffing, sending overtime costs up.

He said spending less on overtime this year could save $1 million to $3 million.

“These changes are the best way we can control costs without impacting the delivery of our services to the citizens of New Orleans.”

Also being instituted are postponements of future promotions, which could save $100,000, suspension of civilian hiring that could save $200,000 and savings from the consent decree which could total $200,000.

NOPD and Cantrell administration officials said the pay raises instituted under the Landrieu administration have resulted in fewer veteran officers retiring as the number of new officers slowly trends upwards. As of Thursday, 34 officers have left the department, Harrison said, as opposed to 45 or 50 at the same time last year.

The NOPD struggled in recent years to retain veteran officers who fled the department, sending manpower plummeting. Harrison on Thursday said there are now 1,130 full-fledged officers on the force, with 672 assigned to various shifts among the eight police districts.

Ultimately, Harrison said, the department needs to grow anywhere from 1,385 as suggested by a consultant to 1,500, which would be Harrison’s preferred number.

Pressed by Councilwoman Helena Moreno, Harrison said the NOPD has seen a net gain of 15 officers so far this year.

But any swelling of the ranks will cause ongoing financial problems unless it’s addressed now, said Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano.

“As our trending goes … we’re gonna be in some serious financial gaps as we grow the police department,” he said. “I just want to make sure we’re all cognizant of that on some level.”

Danny Monteverde can be reached at danny@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL