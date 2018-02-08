A woman was shot while in her car at the Metairie Road/City Park stoplight near I-10 Saturday night in a shooting that is believed to be an act of retaliation, according to NOPD.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. The woman was driving eastbound on the interstate with a male passenger in her vehicle. The woman got off the interstate and while her vehicle was stopped at a red light at City Park Avenue and Metairie Road, the man and woman both heard what they believed to be gunshots.

At the time, the woman started feeling pain in her back, according to police. The woman then drove back on the interstate and traveled to a gas station near the intersection of Causeway and Veterans boulevards in Jefferson Parish. The woman then found she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds to her back and the male passenger called police.

The woman was treated at an area hospital and released the following day. The passenger was not injured, police say.

Detectives learned that an altercation reportedly occurred between the male passenger and a group of juveniles at a location in the Second District prior to the shooting. Investigators believe the shooting was in retaliation and the woman was not the intended target, according to NOPD.

This shooting is not believed to have any connection to the shooting on South Claiborne Avenue that occurred the same night, police say.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL