Northshore girl overcomes rare inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19

"It's real, and it's happening around the country — and it's happening here in Louisiana," said Governor John Bel Edwards

NEW ORLEANS — There's a lot to learn about the condition affecting kids called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, but one thing state health leaders already know, it's something to take seriously.

"It's real, and it's happening around the country — and it's happening here in Louisiana," said Governor John Bel Edwards

Juliet Daly, a 12-year-old from the Northshore is proof of that.

"I got a sharp pain in my stomach, and I found it very hard to move," said Daly.

WWLTV interviewed her and her dad two weeks ago about her battle with the condition back in April. The Louisiana Department of Health reports 13 cases in Louisiana, including one death. Juliet knows how lucky she is to be recovering.

"I was so sick I died twice,” said Daly.

The condition creates inflammation in organs, and while what causes it is unknown, medical experts do believe it's linked to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports parents should be on the look-out for symptoms of fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and feeling extra tired. Emergency warning signs include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble staying awake, bluish lips or face and severe abdominal pain.

Some of those symptoms and warning signs are what prompted Juliet's dad to take her to the doctor.

"She had blue lips, and she was very cold — and she was sleeping the whole day," said Mr. Daley.

Juliet soon found herself in the emergency room.

"It can be serious, and it can be deadly. But most children who are diagnosed with this condition do get better with appropriate medical care," said Gov. Edwards.

Medical care for Juliet meant four days on a ventilator, blood draws, and medications because of what doctors say was impending kidney, liver and heart failure.

While kids can certainly be infected with coronavirus, pediatric cardiologist Jake Kleinmahon says most recover with no problem.

"Kids are doing very well with coronavirus, but we are seeing a particular subset of kids that are being affected quite strongly," said Dr. Kleinmahon.

After six days, Juliet was back home, getting back to being a kid.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.