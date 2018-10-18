SLIDELL – Deputies arrested and booked a Northshore High student on terrorizing counts after the 16-year-old allegedly sent texts to other students that referenced guns and his plans to harm another student, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that a parent contacted Slidell Police after being made aware of the texts.

The police discovered that the suspect lived outside of city limits and turned the case over to the sheriff’s office, which in turn arrested the teen.

“We have made it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents I urge you, to please speak with your children about the seriousness of actions such as these.”

