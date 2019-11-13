SLIDELL, La. — It was a busy day for heater repairmen across Southeast Louisiana Tuesday.

Jerard Brumfield with Premiere Air Conditioning and Heating was hard at work at one New Orleans home making sure heaters were up to par and ready to use throughout the coming freezing nights. If they aren’t, a fire could start.



"We've had at least about 30 something calls come through in the last three hours," Brumfield said.

When asked about fire calls, Brumfield said he had two of them already this week as a result of poorly maintained heaters.



Over on the Northshore, contractor Ricky Wendel was also getting ready for the cold weather, racing the clock to cover exposed pipes. He said also running a bit of water can make all the difference.

"People really need to run the water. If they have insulation on the pipes, it's better to let the hot and cold trickle and keep the water running through the pipes so it doesn't freeze," Wendel said.



It took Wendel a while to find the right pipe insulation, he said. Steve's Ace Hardware in Covington had plenty but sold out of faucet covers early in the day.

"Early this morning there were people here before we opened, waiting for us to get here so they could get the caps we had left. We had about 20 left at that time and they bought that within the first 15 minutes that we were open,” said Brad Choate at the store.

Temperatures in St. Tammany Parish were expected to drop below freezing for several hours overnight Tuesday. Parish officials said it’ll be cold, but people should be fine if they take the proper precautions.



"It's a 12 hour freeze, it's not going to be for days, so hopefully we will get through this without too much trouble,” said Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish President.

