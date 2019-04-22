SLIDELL, La. — Six ounces of cocaine, three handguns, two rifles and ballistic body armor — those are some of the items STPSO and Mandeville PD detectives found after an anonymous tip led them to a Slidell home and the arrest of one man last Wednesday.

According to STPSO officials, the Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force raided a home on Desoto Street in Slidell on April 17 and found a laundry list of illegal narcotics and multiple firearms in the process.

While executing the search warrant, they also arrested 27-year-old Antonio Valdez of Houston, who detectives found hiding inside the house.

In total, police uncovered more than six ounces of cocaine, 16 grams of THC wax, 18 marijuana plants, a few grams of prepared marijuana and 30 doses of alprazolam (Xanax) inside the house and a vehicle parked outside, officials said.

An AR-15 rifle with a muzzle suppressor and multiple high capacity magazines, an AK-47 rifle, AK-47 pistol, .380 caliber handgun, 9 mm handgun, taser and ballistic body armor were also found inside the home.

Valdez, who officials said initially gave detectives a fake name, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on nine felony charges and two misdemeanors, ranging from possession with intent to distribute to unlawful use or possession of body armor.

Another man, 25-year-old Trequan Rollins, is also wanted in connection to the apparent drug house and faces several felonies and two misdemeanor charges, as well.

STPSO

Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts or location of Trequan Rollins contact the STPSO at 985-898-2338. Anonymous narcotics tips can be provided on the STPSO website, www.stpso.com, or by calling 1-888-GO-2-JAIL.