1 dead, 1 hurt after suspects break into Slidell-area home full of people, begin shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say one person is dead and another was wounded in a double shooting in the Alton area near Slidell on Tuesday night.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 62000 block of North 16th Street. Witnesses told deputies that individuals entered a home and started shooting before running away.

The sheriff’s office said several people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the victims, any potential suspects, or a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the STPSO at 985-898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

