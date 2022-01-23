Elderly woman dies in Northshore mobile home fire; officials urge fire safety

"As always, we want to stress to residents to PLEASE practice safe home heating with the following tips"

FRANKLINTON, La. — An elderly woman couldn't escape the flames of a mobile home fire on the Northshore early Sunday morning, a statement from the State Fire Marshal's Office said. The woman died before she could be rescued.

Firefighters got first word of a mobile home fire with an occupant inside around 4 a.m., the statement said.

The fire happened in the 45000 block of Jamieson Creek Road in Franklinton.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire, but they urged the public to be safe with home heating.

The weather Sunday morning was the coldest by far this season, especially across the Northshore — with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

The night before temperatures were in the upper 20's and lower 30's, the statement said.

"As always, we want to stress to residents to PLEASE practice safe home heating with the following tips," the statement said, with the below list of safety tips.

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Have working smoke alarms in your home!

