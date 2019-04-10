KENTWOOD, La. — A man was killed and another was severely injured Thursday after their vehicles collided head-on during the evening commute in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police officials say.

According to initial LSP reports, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday on LA 10 between Franklinton and Wilmer, when a car driving eastbound crossed the center line near Charles McDaniel Road and crashed into a pickup truck driving west.

The collision took the life of the pickup driver, who was rushed to the hospital and died shortly after from his wounds. Police identified that driver as 68-year-old Frank Seymore Jr. of Franklinton.

The driver of the Nissan Altima involved in the crash was also seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where his condition was not immediately listed. He was identified as a 28-year-old Mount Hermon man.

LSP officials said the cause of the crash, and why the car driver crossed the double line in a no-passing zone, were under investigation. No criminal charges were announced Friday.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, deputies said.

