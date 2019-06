COVINGTON, La. — One person is in stable condition after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Covington-area fast food restaurant Thursday night.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the stabbing happened at an unnamed restaurant off Highway 1077. One person was stabbed multiple times and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the investigation is still active and arrests are forthcoming.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the STPSO at 985-898-2338.