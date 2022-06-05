1-year-old ejected from car in Northshore crash wasn't in car seat: State police

The toddler died in the crash.

FRANKLINTON, La. — A 1-year-old boy died in a car crash this morning.

Louisiana State Police say the toddler wasn't strapped into his car seat and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5. Police officials say the driver was going west on LA Hwy 440 when they went off the road. The car went airborne before flipping over, according to LSP.

The car's driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured in the crash, according to police. They are being treated at the hospital.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed against the driver at this point.

"Every occupant in a motor vehicle is required by Louisiana law to be properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint," a statement from LSP said. "It is proven that car seats and booster seats save lives and prevent injuries. Child safety seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash; however, approximately 3 out of 4 car seats are not used correctly."

Louisiana State Police have certified car seat technicians that can help parents install a car seat correctly at Troop L Headquarters at 2600 N. Causeway Boulevard in Mandeville. They're available every Tuesday from 2 - 5 p.m., no appointment necessary.