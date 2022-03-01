10 injured in weekend shooting in Bogalusa

Police said a man who has a long arrest record began firing from a car into a crowd in front of a store and that some in the crowd fired back.

BOGALUSA, La. — A shootout between the occupant of a passing car and people standing in front of a store ended with 10 people suffering gunshot wounds Saturday night in Bogalusa, according to police.

Police said some of the injuries were serious, but none were fatal.

Around 6:30 p.m. police and emergency units were called to the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and East 4th Street for a report of a shooting.

Police arriving at the scene found several people suffering from gunshot wounds with two people being taken to the hospital by officers and the rest of the victims arriving in personal cars or by ambulance.

Detectives say that Less Dillon, a 41-year-old resident of Bogalusa who has been arrested 18 times on a variety of charges since 2003, began firing from a vehicle at people in front of the store and several of those on the scene fired back.

Police said Dillon suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. He was released from the hospital and arrested as a fugitive by another police department. He is being held and will be taken to Bogalusa to face charges in connection with the shooting, including attempted first-degree murder.

Police said most of the victims were innocent bystanders. They did not say if any of the other people who fired were being taken into custody.