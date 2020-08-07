x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

northshore

10-year-old Slidell girl dies after being stabbed in the neck in her home

According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, deputies got a call just after midnight Tuesday about a girl who had sustained a neck wound.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

SLIDELL, La. — A 10-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was stabbed in the neck inside of her home in the Slidell area, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, deputies got a call just after midnight Tuesday about a girl who had sustained a neck wound in the 900 block of Channel Bend Court.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the family said the child had been injured and was not responding. Deputies rendered aid until medical units got to the house and the child was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Ariel Scott of Slidell. 

No charges have been filed at this point. 

RELATED: Slidell woman arrested for theft of rent payments

RELATED: STPSO: Northshore woman embezzled more than $85,000 in rent from Slidell apartment complex

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Jul 06, 2020