12 dogs rescued, 3 face felony drug, dogfighting charges after Hammond home search

HAMMOND, La. — Officers arrested three people and rescued 12 dogs after finding a dogfighting operation while searching for drugs in a Hammond home, a release said Friday.

Sheriff's deputies found the 12 dogs chained or secured to trees throughout the backyard not too far from a dogfighting ring, a 10x10 box with 3 feet wooden walls.

They also found tools that are commonly used to train dogs to fight, scattered medical supplies, a 'large quantity' of narcotics, a handgun with a silencer-suppresser and cash, a release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, officers locked down a Hammond home on Marie Drive, not letting anyone in or out or a perimeter before the search began.

After going through the home and discovering what the release called a dogfighting operation, sheriff's deputies called for backup, but it wasn't for more deputies.

Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control agents came to the rescue.

The homeowner, Calvin "Brisco" Brown, 44, was charged with possession with intent to distribute/manufacture drugs, animal cruelty, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, having a weapon while having drugs, dogfighting, dogfight training, and having dogfighting dogs.

Living with Calvin, Zanobya Abron Brown, 32, and Tyler Pines, 20, were arrested and face drug trafficking and dogfighting charges as well.

"Illegal gambling and drug sales often take place at dogfighting events. Cases of animal cruelty will always be taken seriously in Tangipahoa Parish,” Chief James Travis said. “When we are made aware of any animal cruelty issues, we do the best we can to investigate and hold those responsible accountable for the suffering they’ve caused these animals."

The release said dogfighting is a felony in all 50 states.