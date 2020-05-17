BOGALUSA, La. — Thirteen people were shot in Bogalusa Saturday night during a memorial service for a recently murdered man.

According to the Bogalusa Police Department, a large group was gathered near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and East 4th Street for a memorial service when shots were fired.

Thirteen people were wounded in the shooting, according to police. One of them is in critical condition.

Police say no eyewitnesses have come forward.

The memorial service was for Dominique James, a 29-year-old man who was found dead in his car on May 9 after being reported missing earlier that week. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this mass shooting is asked to call police headquarters at 985-7323-3611 or the detectives division at 985-732-6240.

