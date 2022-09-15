13-year-old arrested after threatening to bring gun to Madisonville Junior High

“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously."

MADISONVILLE, La. — Police arrested a 13-year-old student after they say he said he was planning to bring a gun to school.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, several students heard one of their classmates say he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday and tell some students to say home.

The school resource officer was notified and the student was arrested and issued a summons for terrorizing. According to police, deputies determined that there were no guns at the student's home and he has been released to a parent.

“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats made at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them.”