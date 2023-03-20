13-year-old facing terrorizing charges after threatening Slidell school

School administrators from Clearwood Junior High School contacted the sheriff’s office on Saturday after being told that a student had posted images on social media.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a 13-year-old Slidell-area junior high student is facing terrorizing charges after reportedly posting threats directed at a school over the weekend.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, school administrators from Clearwood Junior High School contacted the sheriff’s office on Saturday after being told that a student had posted images on social media depicting him holding a gun and making threats toward the school.

The STPSO said the 13-year-old was taken into custody later that day and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

“The safety of our children is of the utmost importance,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to take threats like this very seriously and will work with our school administrators to investigate any and all threats made toward our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making threats like this, even in a joking manner.”