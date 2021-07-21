The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Leaders for the St. Tammany Parish government and school system are set to give an update on COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant as cases of the virus surge in the parish in recent weeks.

Parish President Mike Cooper will be joined by Coroner Dr. Charles Preston and schools Superintendent Frank Jabbia to discuss the parish's latest response to the coronavirus pandemic. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com and the WWLTV Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

The update comes as the Louisiana Department of Health and local hospitals report a dramatic increase in new cases and hospitalizations in the parish. On Monday, the St. Tammany Parish Health System said the number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized in its system doubled in one week.

The LDH's health region nine, which includes St. Tammany Parish, has reported COVID-19 positive hospitalizations more than tripling since July 1. The percentage of tests returning positive has also nearly doubled since late June.

According to the LDH, St. Tammany Parish is also considered to be in the highest category for COVID-19 community risk, which means there are widespread, uncontrolled transmission with many undetected cases.

Earlier this month, doctors at Lakeview Regional Medical Center warned of another COVID-19 surge in the parish.

"Our state has a very poor vaccination rate. so we are seeing a big spike," Dr. Charles Mutan said. "All the patients we are seeing are not vaccinated."

As of Monday, just over 44% of St. Tammany Parish's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

"We are now witnessing concerning increases in a number of jurisdictions and given the threat of variants, including the increased prevalence of the hyper-transmissible Delta variant, we must remain diligent as we continue to fight this virus," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told a Senate Committee hearing Tuesday.

During her testimony Walensky said according to the latest CDC data, "the Delta variant is now predicted to be the predominant lineage circulating in the United States."

