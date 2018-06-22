A Slidell couple faces a slew of charges after more than a dozen pit bulls and illegal drugs were seized from their home earlier this week.

Wednesday, the St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force searched the couple’s Slidell-area home. At the scene, investigators found several pit bulls, some of which had cuts to the face commonly associated with illegal dog fighting.

In total, the St. Tammany Parish Animal Services seized 15 dogs from the property.

During a search of the property, officers also found 419.7 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of marijuana, seven bottles of promethazine, other drug paraphernalia, a money counting machine and $2,066 in cash.

WWL

Deputies say seven children were also present at the home during the search. The children, ranging from 4 to 12 years old, were released to other family members.

Prior to the search, investigators followed 40-year-old Michael Ratcliff leaving the home and arrested him without incident. Ratcliff’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Antinette Johnson was arrested during the search of the house.

Both Ratcliff and Johnson were booked on several charges of possession and intent to distribute illegal drugs, dogfighting and cruelty to animals.

© 2018 WWL