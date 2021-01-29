STPSO: Northshore 15-year-old faces terrorizing charge after bringing 'weapon' to school

“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities arrested a Northshore teenager for terrorism after he brought what the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office called a 'weapon' to school Thursday, but the investigation remains open.

According to the sheriff's office, Fontainebleau High School administrators were told after school hours on Thursday that a student had brought a 'weapon' to school earlier in the day.

The release didn't say what the weapon was, but it did say that a 15-year-old Fountainbleau High School student was arrested the same day he brought the 'weapon' to campus.

“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them.”

The teenager was booked on terrorizing charges and transported to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

