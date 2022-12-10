15-year-old shot and killed, two minors injured in shooting at Bogalusa birthday party

The shooting killed one 15-year-old boy and left two 14-year-olds injured.

BOGALUSA, La. — A 15-year-old is dead and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting during a Bogalusa birthday party on Friday night, according to a press release from the Bogalusa Police Department.

Bogalusa PD said they responded to the shooting at around 9:40 p.m. Friday night in the 800 block of Warren Street.

According to the press release, a large group was gathered for a birthday party, but when shots rang out the police were called.

Police found two victims on the scene - one on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and one with a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

Officers learned that a third victim had been transported to the emergency room.

Bogalusa PD said that a 15-year-old died from his injuries, while one 14-year-old victim was still in the hospital and the other 14-year-old had been released.

"This is an ongoing investigation and Officers are working to solve this tragic incident," the press release said. "If you or someone you know has information that would help with this investigation, please call the Bogalusa Police Department @ 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers @ 504-482-1111."