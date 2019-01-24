SLIDELL, La. — If you bought a Powerball ticket in Slidell, you might want to check your numbers.

A ticket sold at the Town Crier located at 604 Robert Road is now worth $150,000. According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the ticket correctly matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The company says the odds of doing so is 1 in 913,129.

Wednesday's winning numbers were: 23-25-47-48-50 with a 24 Powerball. The multiplier was 3x. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing was $86.7 million.

