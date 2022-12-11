16-year-old killed in fatal Interstate 12 crash

The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Christian Tullis of Slidell.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 in St. Tammany Parish that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old from Slidell.

According to the investigation, 16-year-old Christian Tullis was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in a 2010 Nissan Titan. At the same time, a 2021 Freightliner 18-wheeler was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 in front of Tullis' Nissan.

The Nissan hit the back of the 18-wheeler. Tullis was restrained, but sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injuries and submitted a voluntary breathalyzer test that showed no signs of impairment. A toxicology test was taken from Tullis to be analyzed.