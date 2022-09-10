16-year-old boy shot to death in Hammond Saturday night

The shooting occurred in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Hammond that killed a 16-year-old boy late Saturday night.

The incident occurred just before midnight in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, located directly west of Highway 443. Deputies arrived and found the victim suffering from a single fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives later determined that the victim was 16-years-old, and the TPSO says they have multiple possible suspects in custody.

The victim's identity will be revealed once his family has been notified and an autopsy has ben done.