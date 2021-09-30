18-year-old found dead after shooting at Slidell apartment complex

Officers arriving at the scene found 18-year-old Tacolby Burton dead along the back fence of the complex.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say an 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Slidell on Wednesday night.

According to the Slidell Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Canterbury House Apartments at 301 Spartan Drive. Officers arriving at the scene found 18-year-old Tacolby Burton dead along the back fence of the complex.

Investigators say Burton had several gunshot wounds to his body.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

