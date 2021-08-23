18-year-old killed in Bogalusa shooting, police investigating

If you have information that can help police, call the Bogalusa Police Department detectives division at 985-732-6238.

BOGALUSA, La. — An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Bogalusa Monday afternoon.

According to Bogalusa Police, the unidentified 18-year-old was killed near the intersection of Hickory Avenue and Dan Street. Officers were dispatched to the area around 3:45 p.m. to investigate shots fired in the area and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Given the time of day and location of the shooting, police believe someone witnessed the crime and could have vital information to help make an arrest in the case.