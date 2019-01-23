COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men and are searching for two others after a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

The sheriff’s office says at least 18 unlocked vehicles were burglarized on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning in the subdivisions of Shady Oaks, Myrtle Grove, Beau Arbre, Tuscany West, Post Oak Landing, Del Sol, Normandy Oaks, Hidden Creek and Maison du Lac.

Two vehicles were also stolen, both of which were then abandoned and recovered a short time later. All the vehicles had been left unlocked and the two vehicles that were stolen had the keys left in them.

After detectives were able to identify one of the suspects involved, 18-year-old Damien Kelly was arrested following a search warrant where he was found to be in possession of several stolen firearms. He was later transferred and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Arrest warrants were issued for Kelly and the other three suspects involved. Kelly was charged with 18 counts of simple burglary, one count of attempted simple burglary and one count of theft of a firearm.

Last week, 17-year-old Randy Andrews was taken into custody in Baton Rouge on unrelated charges. Andrews has since been taken from East Baton Rouge Parish Jail to the St. Tammany Parish Jail and booked with 18 counts of simple burglary, one count of attempted simple burglary, one count of theft of a firearm and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for 18-year-old Jamone Bagent and 19-year-old Andrea Carter for 18 counts of simple burglary, one count of attempted simple burglary and one count of theft of a firearm.

Detectives have recovered three firearms, electronics and other items that are believed to have been stolen in connection with the burglaries.

The investigation is ongoing.