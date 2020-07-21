2 arrested, 2 wanted after pregnant woman, man found dead in Lacombe

Investigators say the murders appear to be drug-related.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Authorities say two Lacombe men are in custody and two more are wanted in connection to a double murder in the Big Branch area over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man and pregnant woman were found Saturday, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, in a car packed in a national wildlife refuge near Lacombe.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office later identified the victims as 21-year-old Qile Sanders and 20-year-old Ellis Sylvanus III. Both victims were from the Covington area. The coroner ruled their death as a homicide.

Investigators say the murders appear to be drug-related.

Monday, deputies arrested 18-year-old Peter Reimonenq and 19-year-old Christopher Roberts in connection to the killings. Both men were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree feticide.

Warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Shannon Dale Amos Jr. and 19-year-old Mikayl Dietrich for the same charges.

Anyone with information about Amos’ or Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the STPSO at 985-898-2338, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Deputies found the car around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when a passerby contacted the sheriff's office about an SUV parked on Bremerman Road, inside the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge.

“This kind of violent crime will not be tolerated in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I applaud the detectives with our Major Crimes Unit who worked literally around the clock to identify the individuals responsible for these murders. Our detectives will continue to work tirelessly to locate the remaining two individuals wanted in this case in or to bring closure for the families.”

