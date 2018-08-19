Slidell Police arrested two people after they stole more than $1,000 worth of items and led officers on a chase that ended on the Twin Span.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 16, around 2 p.m. when Slidell Police responded to several theft complaints involving a black Infinity M35 car with a temporary Louisiana license plate. Officers saw the car in the parking lot of Walgreens located on Front Street and attempted to stop the car.

The driver of the car, 24-year-old Terry Sims, fled from officers.

Sims led officers on a chase down Gause Boulevard and on to I-10. The chase later ended on the Twin Span after three tires on the car blew out due to Sims’ reckless driving, police say.

Sims rode on the rims of the car until Sims and the passenger, 27-year-old Ieasha Theophile, jumped out of the car, according to police. Items from Rue 21, Academy Sports, Walgreens, At Home, Dollar General and Bed, Bath & Beyond were found inside the car.

Police arrested both Sims and Theophile and both were taken to an area hospital for their injuries they sustained from jumping out of the moving car.

They were later released from the hospital and booked into Slidell City Jail.

Sims faces six theft charges, a charge of hit-and-run, and aggravated flight from an officer. Theophile also faces six theft charges. Louisiana State Police assisted during the chase.

