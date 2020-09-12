x
2 arrested following Lacombe home invasion that left 2 dead, 3 hurt

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported around 10 a.m. in the 28000 block of Palmer Drive.
Credit: STPSO

LACOMBE, La. — Authorities say two men were immediately arrested after being released from a hospital following a Lacombe-area home invasion that resulted in the death of two other co-perpetrators.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Renard Causey Sr. and 22-year-old Jason Leblanc were booked into the parish jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and home invasion.

The sheriff’s office said the home invasion happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 in the 28000 block of Palmer Drive near Lacombe. A homeowner told deputies that he had shot at four men after the group allegedly tried to enter his home with guns.

Paramedics later pronounced 25-year-old Renard Causey Jr. and 21-year-old Justin Hill dead at the scene. Causey Sr. and Leblanc were hospitalized due to gunshot wounds.

A four-year-old child was also wounded in the shooting but is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.

The STPSO said the homeowner will not be charged at this time.

