2 dead, 3 wounded - including child - in Lacombe area shooting

LACOMBE, La. — Authorities say two people are dead and three others were wounded, including a 4-year-old child, in a shooting in the Lacombe area on Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported around 10 a.m. in the 28000 block of Palmer Drive. A man told deputies that he shot at four men after the group allegedly entered his home with guns.

Paramedics later pronounced two men dead at the scene. The other two men were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

A four-year-old child was also wounded in the shooting but is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.

