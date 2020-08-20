2 dead after SUV rear-ended on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish

Louisiana State Police say both victims were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

COVINGTON, La. — Authorities say two people died Wednesday after a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish.

Louisiana State Police say the crash, which happened after 5 p.m. near LA 1077, claimed the lives of 23-year-old Artur R. Akhmedov and 25-year-old Palina Kretava.

Troopers say Akhedov was driving eastbound on I-12 in a 2005 Toyota 4Runner when he began to slow down due to traffic congestion. That is when a 2016 Kia Sorrento, driven by 36-year-old Glauber G. DaSllva, did not slow down and ran into the rear of Akhedov’s 4Runner. The force from the crash then pushed the 4Runner forward into a tractor-trailer.

Investigators say Akhmedov and Kretava were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Akhmedov was taken to a hospital where he later died. Kretava was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LSP said impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but blood samples were collected from DaSllva and Akhmedov as part of the investigation.

DaSillva was cited for careless operation. Investigators say the crash will be forwarded to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office for review and possible further charges.

