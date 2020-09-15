2 arrested for fatal Tangipahoa trail ride shooting, 5 suspects face charges

One suspect was found in Montana, another turned herself in to authorities.

NEW ORLEANS — Two suspects wanted for their involvement in an Aug. 8 Roseland shooting have been arrested, authorities said, bringing the total number of arrests related to the fatal attack to 5.

The shooting took place during a trail ride where a large crowd had gathered. Several people were injured and 21-year-old Zion Hutcherson was killed.

Hutcherson was the mother of a toddler.

It is unclear exactly why gunfire broke out, but according to a Facebook Live video from a witness shortly after the incident, several people approached the trail ride procession as they were ending their ride and opened fire at the group.

Tuesday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office released an update in their investigation, saying 19-year-old Raheem Harold of Roseland and 27-year-old Raven Warford of Natalbany were arrested in connection with the killing.

In August, authorities arrested three men: Brandon Perry, 30, and Tommie Diamond, 23, were both booked with second-degree murder. Craig Brown, 29, was booked with negligent homicide.

Harold was arrested in Montana on Sept. 6, and is scheduled to be transferred back to Louisiana where he will be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Walford turned herself in two days later and was booked into the jail.

Harold faces one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Warford was booked on charges of negligent homicide, ignoring orders from the governor and two counts of negligent homicide.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office said the two arrested this month were the remaining outstanding suspects in the case, but said there may be more arrest connected to the shooting in the future.