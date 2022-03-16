2 Northshore parishes designated as natural disaster areas for tropical storm relief

Physical-loss loans are available for farmers in St. Tammany and Washington parishes who lost property to straight-line wind, flooding and tropical storm effects.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said Tuesday that farmers in two south Louisiana parishes who lost property during extreme weather in April through June may be eligible for federal aid.

In a news release, Strain said physical-loss loans are available for farmers in St. Tammany and Washington parishes who lost property caused by straight-line wind, flooding and a tropical storm that occurred April 9 through June 25.

The deadline to apply is March 16, 2022.

Strain said producers may contact their local Farm Service Agency office for further information.

More Stories: