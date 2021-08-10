2 recent drownings in Bogue Chitto have sheriff warning about 'dangerous' river

Two young men drowned in the Bogue Chitto river so far in August.

FRANKLINTON, La. — After two recent drownings in the Bogue Chitto river, Washington Parish Sheriff is warning about the dangers of the river.

Two young men have lost their lives in the month of August so far. Sheriff Randy Seal said that a young man from Jefferson Parish drowned on August 1 while his family was visiting the state park and swimming in the river. There were no particular details on the incident, but the man's body was found after a three-day search.

On August 9, a young man from Livingston Parish was tubing with friends when he drowned near the Highway 437 bridge. His body was recovered later that day.

During the searches for the two men, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted by personnel from Southeast Louisiana Underwater Search and Recovery in Slidell which utilizes sonar to help locate drowning victims. In both cases, the drowning victims were unable to swim.