BOGALUSA, La. — One person is in custody and more arrests will probably happen in connection with a dozen shootings during two weeks in Bogalusa.

The Bogalusa Police Department said it is investigating 11 shootings between July 10 and July 24. Investigators believe all of the shootings are related.

“This is probably the worst two-week period that I’ve seen in my career, as far as violent crime goes,” Maj. Wendell O’Berry told the Bogalusa Daily News. “It’s only by the grace of God that somebody hasn’t been killed so far.”

O'Berry said six people were wounded, including two innocent bystanders who were shot while driving away from a convenience store.

In one of two shootings on Tuesday, July 16, O'Berry said 21-year-old Jymon Jackson was attacked by three people inside a convenience store on South Columbia Street. The attackers ran away before Jackson pulled out a handgun and started shooting at a car pulling away from the store.

Jackson was arrested and booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal use of dangerous weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace.

O'Berry said that investigators are still searching for "a number of others" in connection with the shootings.

The department said several other local law enforcement agencies including Louisiana State Police increased patrols across the city during the weekend in response to the recent shootings. The department says 20 people were arrested and seven firearms were seized between July 26-27.

"Our goal is to put an end to the senseless violence that has recently plagued our community, and we feel the operation was an overall success," a Facebook post by the department said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Bogalusa Police Department at 985-732-6238. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Bogalusa Shootings

Below is a breakdown of each of the 11 shootings in Bogalusa between July 10 and July 24, 2019:

July 10, 12:14 a.m. - One man was shot in the 900 block of Dan Street.

- One man was shot in the 900 block of Dan Street. July 13, 9:26 a.m. - One man was shot in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

- One man was shot in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. July 16, 3:10 p.m. - Shots were fired in a residential area at West 17th Street and Avenue F. No one was hit.

- Shots were fired in a residential area at West 17th Street and Avenue F. No one was hit. July 16, 10:19 p.m. - Shooting outside Quick Shop on South Columbia Street. One man was taken to the hospital and Jymon Jackson was taken into custody.

- Shooting outside Quick Shop on South Columbia Street. One man was taken to the hospital and Jymon Jackson was taken into custody. July 18, 11:19 p.m. - A woman and teenager were shot at as they entered an apartment at the Bogue Housing Projects.

- A woman and teenager were shot at as they entered an apartment at the Bogue Housing Projects. July 20, 12:03 p.m. - Shootout between a black SUV and a home in the 800 block of Avenue B. Police say arrests are pending in this shooting.

- Shootout between a black SUV and a home in the 800 block of Avenue B. Police say arrests are pending in this shooting. July 21, 12:17 a.m. - Shots were fired into a home in the 1100 block of College Street. Police say 6-10 people were inside at the time of the shooting and one man was wounded.

- Shots were fired into a home in the 1100 block of College Street. Police say 6-10 people were inside at the time of the shooting and one man was wounded. July 22, 8:22 a.m. - Shots were fired into a home in the 1100 block of West 7th Street. No suspects in the shooting at this time.

- Shots were fired into a home in the 1100 block of West 7th Street. No suspects in the shooting at this time. July 23, 1:06 a.m. - Reports of shots fired near the intersection of Dan Street and Long Avenue.

- Reports of shots fired near the intersection of Dan Street and Long Avenue. July 23, 6:35 p.m. - One man was wounded in an alleyway behind a home in the 800 block of East 3rd Street.

- One man was wounded in an alleyway behind a home in the 800 block of East 3rd Street. July 24, 8:53 p.m. - One man was wounded in a shooting in the 1100 block of Warren Street.

