Northshore country club declares 'emergency', offers $2,000 for missing swan whose eggs need her

MANDEVILLE, La. — Standing between four and five feet tall and around 30 pounds, a Northshore resident has been missing since Wednesday, leaving her life-long mate William to look after things.

Kate, the resident female swan at a Northshore country club, has been missing since Wednesday, but she couldn't have gone too far, a statement said.

The statement from Beau Chêne Country Club said it's urgent to get Kate back as soon as possible because she has several swan eggs to look after.

William, Kate's mate, has been sitting the nest, and supporters have an incubator for the eggs in case they need to use it until Kate waddles back.

"We have swan eggs for the first time in the 4.5 years that our swans have resided here and we do not have the mother to sit the nest!" a Facebook post from the country club said. "Our fear is that she has been taken by someone who thought they could sell her or put her in their water feature or whatever."

With clipped wings, Kate couldn't have made it far in the air, but she waddles slowly on land, but there was no mention of how fast she could move at sea.

A $2,000 reward has been offered — 'no questions asked' — for Kate's safe return.

Investigators on the lookout for the missing swan said there were no signs of harm, feathers or blood.

"Needless to say, we are desperate and asking you, to help us locate her and have her returned to Beau Chêne immediately," the statement said.

WWLTV has reached out to the country club for more information but has not heard back.

Anyone with information about Kate should call Don Beaver, the clubhouse manager, at 985.845.3571 or via email at don@beauchenecc.com

