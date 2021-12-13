28-year-old dies after trying to cross Interstate 10 in Slidell

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near I-10 and U.S. Hwy 190 and claimed the life of 28-year-old Warren Bouie.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a Slidell man has died after he was struck by two vehicles while trying to cross Interstate 10 near Gause Boulevard on Sunday evening.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near I-10 and U.S. Hwy 190 and claimed the life of 28-year-old Warren Bouie.

Troopers say Bouie tried to cross the eastbound lanes on I-10 when he was struck by a 2018 Toyota Prius and then a 2015 Dodge Challenger. Bouie suffered fatal injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver of the Challenger was not injured, but the driver of the Prius was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Bouie and both drivers for analysis," the LSP said.