Dozens of people have been arrested in drug investigations across St. Tammany since March 2018.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities targeted methamphetamine use and sales in and around the Pearl River, Hickory and Talisheek areas.

Deputies say the investigations revealed that the meth was not made in St. Tammany Parish, but brought in from other countries in large quantities.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous and addictive drug that destroys lives and families. The STPSO will continue to work closely with our residents to combat illegal drug use in these areas,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

The investigation, which deputies say included countless hours of surveillance and interviews, netted 29 arrests, many for drug or weapons offenses.

The arrests were made with the help of the Mandeville and Slidell police departments. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests Monday:

Danielle Roach (DOB 12/29/1984)

40:967AC – PWITD Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1041 – Transactions involving the proceeds of narcotics offenses

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

14:108 – Resisting an Officer

32:415 – Driving Under Suspension

John “Stevey” Seal (DOB 09/09/1968)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Hydrocodone

14:108 – Resisting an Officer

14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice

Jesse Provost (DOB 07/13/1983)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

CCRP:21 – Contempt of Court

Tamara Boykin (DOB 08/22/1983)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:969C – Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Tramadol

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Glynn Acy III (DOB 12/03/1990)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

14:95E – Possession of Firearm in the Presence of CDS

14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Joseph Frechou (DOB 12/18/1982)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:966E3 – Possession of Marijuana (3rd Offense)

40:966AC – PWITD Schedule I CDS to wit Synthetic Marijuana

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

14:95.1 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Ryan Hudson (DOB 05/04/1975)

40:1060.13 – Possession of a Legend Drug without a Prescription to wit Gabapentin

40:966E – Possession of Marijuana

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ernest Babin (DOB 03/06/1977)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:969C – Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Clonazepam

14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice

Tony Ballard (DOB 10/18/1997)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:969C – Possession of Schedule IV CDS tow wit Clonazepam

14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice

Cherie Walters (DOB 10/15/1966)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Charles Cody Delaughter (DOB 05/03/1985)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Hydrocodone

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

CCRP:21 – Contempt of Court

Shannon Williams (DOB 10/20/1971)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

Anna Holley (DOB 09/11/1989)

CCRP:21 – Contempt of Court

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Cocaine

40:968C – Possession of Schedule III CDS to wit Suboxone

Danna Rhodes (DOB 01/18/1974)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:966E – Possession of Marijuana

40:969C – Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Xanax

14:95.1 – Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

14:95E – Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

14:402 – Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility

Damion Simmons (DOB 09/09/1990)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

14:108 – Resisting an Officer

Bryan Daw (DOB 09/10/1972)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

April Slaydon Magee (DOB 04/01/1988)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jennifer Magee (DOB 01/25/1984)

14:00 – Fugitive (White County, Arkansas)

14:108 – Resisting an Officer

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Gary McClain (DOB 07/22/1982)

40:966E – Possession of Marijuana

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jessica Pate (DOB 07/15/1986)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Amphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Adam Edmondson (DOB 07/26/1977)

40:966E – Possession of Marijuana

CCRP:21 – Contempt of Court

Jessie Smith (DOB 01/13/1985)

32:57.1 – Failure to Appear

14:108 – Resisting an Officer

14:95.1 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Brandon Williams (DOB 03/08/1978)

40:966C – Possession of Schedule I CDS to wit Heroin

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

14:91.13 – Possession of CDS in the Presence of Minors

Kristin Barbot (DOB 10/17/1984)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

32:415 – Driving Under Suspension

Shane Bossier (DOB 03/24/1981)

40:967AC – PWITD Schedule II CDS to with Methamphetamine

32:415 – Driving Under Suspension

Kayleigh Aguero (DOB 08/19/1991)

40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rodney Ridenour (DOB 05/26/1960)

40:967AC - PWITD Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:968C - Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Suboxone

40:1023 - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

14:00 - Fugitive

Clinton Crowe (DOB 10/09/1969)

40:967C - Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine

40:969C - Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Alprazolam

40:1023 - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Robert Lane (DOB 01/02/1990)

15:542.1.2 - Sex Offender to Notify Change of Address

