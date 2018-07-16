Dozens of people have been arrested in drug investigations across St. Tammany since March 2018.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities targeted methamphetamine use and sales in and around the Pearl River, Hickory and Talisheek areas.
Deputies say the investigations revealed that the meth was not made in St. Tammany Parish, but brought in from other countries in large quantities.
“Methamphetamine is a dangerous and addictive drug that destroys lives and families. The STPSO will continue to work closely with our residents to combat illegal drug use in these areas,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.
The investigation, which deputies say included countless hours of surveillance and interviews, netted 29 arrests, many for drug or weapons offenses.
The arrests were made with the help of the Mandeville and Slidell police departments. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests Monday:
Danielle Roach (DOB 12/29/1984)
40:967AC – PWITD Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1041 – Transactions involving the proceeds of narcotics offenses
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
14:108 – Resisting an Officer
32:415 – Driving Under Suspension
John “Stevey” Seal (DOB 09/09/1968)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Hydrocodone
14:108 – Resisting an Officer
14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice
Jesse Provost (DOB 07/13/1983)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
CCRP:21 – Contempt of Court
Tamara Boykin (DOB 08/22/1983)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:969C – Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Tramadol
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Glynn Acy III (DOB 12/03/1990)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
14:95E – Possession of Firearm in the Presence of CDS
14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Joseph Frechou (DOB 12/18/1982)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:966E3 – Possession of Marijuana (3rd Offense)
40:966AC – PWITD Schedule I CDS to wit Synthetic Marijuana
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
14:95.1 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Ryan Hudson (DOB 05/04/1975)
40:1060.13 – Possession of a Legend Drug without a Prescription to wit Gabapentin
40:966E – Possession of Marijuana
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ernest Babin (DOB 03/06/1977)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:969C – Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Clonazepam
14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice
Tony Ballard (DOB 10/18/1997)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:969C – Possession of Schedule IV CDS tow wit Clonazepam
14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice
Cherie Walters (DOB 10/15/1966)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Charles Cody Delaughter (DOB 05/03/1985)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Hydrocodone
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
CCRP:21 – Contempt of Court
Shannon Williams (DOB 10/20/1971)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
Anna Holley (DOB 09/11/1989)
CCRP:21 – Contempt of Court
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Cocaine
40:968C – Possession of Schedule III CDS to wit Suboxone
Danna Rhodes (DOB 01/18/1974)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:966E – Possession of Marijuana
40:969C – Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Xanax
14:95.1 – Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
14:95E – Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS
14:402 – Introducing Contraband into a Penal Facility
Damion Simmons (DOB 09/09/1990)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
14:108 – Resisting an Officer
Bryan Daw (DOB 09/10/1972)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
April Slaydon Magee (DOB 04/01/1988)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jennifer Magee (DOB 01/25/1984)
14:00 – Fugitive (White County, Arkansas)
14:108 – Resisting an Officer
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Gary McClain (DOB 07/22/1982)
40:966E – Possession of Marijuana
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jessica Pate (DOB 07/15/1986)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Amphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Adam Edmondson (DOB 07/26/1977)
40:966E – Possession of Marijuana
CCRP:21 – Contempt of Court
Jessie Smith (DOB 01/13/1985)
32:57.1 – Failure to Appear
14:108 – Resisting an Officer
14:95.1 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Brandon Williams (DOB 03/08/1978)
40:966C – Possession of Schedule I CDS to wit Heroin
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
14:91.13 – Possession of CDS in the Presence of Minors
Kristin Barbot (DOB 10/17/1984)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
32:415 – Driving Under Suspension
Shane Bossier (DOB 03/24/1981)
40:967AC – PWITD Schedule II CDS to with Methamphetamine
32:415 – Driving Under Suspension
Kayleigh Aguero (DOB 08/19/1991)
40:967C – Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Rodney Ridenour (DOB 05/26/1960)
40:967AC - PWITD Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:968C - Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Suboxone
40:1023 - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
14:00 - Fugitive
Clinton Crowe (DOB 10/09/1969)
40:967C - Possession of Schedule II CDS to wit Methamphetamine
40:969C - Possession of Schedule IV CDS to wit Alprazolam
40:1023 - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Robert Lane (DOB 01/02/1990)
15:542.1.2 - Sex Offender to Notify Change of Address