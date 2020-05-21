2nd suspect arrested in chase that ended with officer critical following crash

18-year-old Nathan Anding was arrested just before 1 pm Thursday. The location and circumstances around the arrest weren't given.

HAMMOND, La. — A second suspect in a police chase that resulted in a State Trooper being critically injured has been arrested, according to Hammond Police.

Anding was arrested on several charges including: obstruction of justice, hit and run, negligent injury, driving without a license, switched license plates, domestic abuse battery, aggravated obstruction of a highway, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 drugs.

The second suspect, 26-year-old Taylor Cox of Hammond, was arrested Wednesday.

The chase and crash happened Wednesday around 2:15 am near the intersection of Wardline Road and Kate Street in Hammond.

State police say they were dispatched to assist in a police chase that originated in the city limits of Hammond.

Hammond Police say shortly after 2 o’clock Wednesday they noticed a suspicious car in a parking lot and tried to conduct a traffic stop, when investigators say the car sped off. The car was described as a 2007, gray Infinity SUV.

Outside the city’s limits, State Troopers joined the police chase, which spilled on to Wardline Road. Troopers eventually threw down spike strips near Kate Road to blow out the tires on the suspect’s car.

That car crashed, and two suspects managed to run away. Behind them, as two troopers tried to retrieve the spike strips from the road, investigators say a Hammond police unit in the chase, hit the two troopers. Both troopers were taken to North Oaks Medical Center.

One was treated and released, but the other remains in critical condition.