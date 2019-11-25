COVINGTON, La. — Authorities say three men have been arrested and more are sought after an armed robbery in the Tammany Hills area near Covington over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the armed robbery happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near Sixth Street and Henry Clay Avenue.

Investigators say an unidentified man was "lured" to the area to meet a 15-year-old girl he met on social media. When he got there, he met the girl, her 13-year-old friend and a group of men, one of whom pulled a handgun and demanded the victim's keys. The group of men took cash, wallet, keys and other items before driving away in the victim's car.

The sheriff's office said two girls were arrested Thursday for armed robbery. They were booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives identified one of the men in the group as Kendalyn Barrie Saturday. He was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on an armed robbery charge. His bond was set at $1,000.

STPSO said Barrie and the two girls lived in the Tammany Hills area. The sheriff's office is looking to identify other suspects in the armed robbery who were only identified as "black males."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the STPSO at 985-898-2338.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.