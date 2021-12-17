3 arrested after slamming stolen car into Slidell police cruisers: SPD Reports

Police say the car was reported stolen from the Baton Rouge area.

SLIDELL, La. — Police arrested three people after they allegedly rammed a stolen car into two Slidell police cruisers.

According to Slidell Police, officers from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were chasing suspects in a stolen car towards Slidell around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night when the crash occurred.

Police say the stolen vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Mathias Newell, got off I-10 at Fremaux Avenue where several Slidell police officers were waiting for him.

Newell allegedly led officers on a chase down Town Center Parkway and onto Old Spanish Trail, crashing into to police cruisers along the way.

Eventually, police stopped the stolen car and arrested Newell along with his two passengers, Bailey Weaver and Brandon Duke.

Newell is charged with possession of stolen property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, hit and run, no drivers license and possession of a schedule 1 narcotic.

Weaver and Duke are both charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a schedule 1 narcotic.