3 dead as car slams into a tree in Franklinton

The crash occurred near the intersection of LA Highway 16 and LA Highway 25 on Sunday.

FRANKLINTON, La. — Three people were killed after their SUV crashed into a large tree near the intersections of LA. Hwy 16 and LA Hwy. 25 in Washington Parish early Sunday.

According to State Police, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Juan Munoz of Covington, was headed east on LA 16 and as it approached the intersection with LA 25, the car did not stop and instead went head on into the tree.

Police said Juan Munoz, and his front seat passenger, 32-year-old Ramon Munoz of Covington were both properly restrained in a seat belt but both suffered fatal injuries. A backseat passenger, 22-year-old Martin Vega of Folsom was not wearing a belt and also suffered fatal injuries.

All three were pronounced dead on the scene.