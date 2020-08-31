3 dead in St. Tammany home the result of murder-suicide says sheriff's office

The remains of three people were turned over to the parish coroner’s office to determine the cause and manners of death.

PEARL RIVER, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the deaths of three family members in a home near Pearl River are the result of a murder-suicide.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 80-year-old Lawrence Lynchard, 75-year-old Barbara Lynchard, and 48-year-old Debra Lynchard. All three lived in the same home.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Ella Singletary Road on Sunday night and found the remains of three people.

The sheriff's office did not disclose which of the deceased was the suspected murderer nor the manner of their death or how long they had been dead.

The coroner’s office said autopsies will be conducted Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.

“While this is an absolute tragedy for this family,” Sheriff Randy Smith said, “I want to reassure the citizens of the Pearl River and Hickory communities that this is an isolated incident, and we have no reason to believe oth-ers are involved.”

The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...