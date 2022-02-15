3 sisters, all Hannan High School students, injured in Northshore crash

Athletic Director Mike Perniciaro says all three students are involved in athletics and a big part of school spirit on campus.

COVINGTON, La. —

As the Archbishop Hannan High School Girls’ soccer team took the field on the campus of Southeastern Tuesday, the game meant more than just a shot at a state championship.

“We’re dedicating that for the Wischkamper family and we’re sending a lot of prayers to the family,” said athletic director Mike Perniciaro.

Hours before the Hawks kicked-off, one of the players, Kristen Wischkamper and her two sisters were involved in a two-car wreck on Interstate 12 in Covington. All three are students at the school.

“It’s just kind of upsetting,” said senior Kayla Gauthreaux.

Fellow students at Tuesday’s game say what happened is heartbreaking.

“It is upsetting but I’m sure that the girls will play for them,” said junior Reagan Sisson. “I know they have the mindset of just like doing it for her.”

According to state police, the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when an SUV hit the side of the teens’ Volkswagen Jetta.

“After that initial impact, the Jetta began to overturn,” said LSP Troop L. Spokesperson William Huggins.

All three sisters were injured, the youngest critically. Police say she was in the backseat, not wearing a seatbelt, and was flown by helicopter to North Oaks hospital in Hammond, then to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

“Please talk to your children about the importance of wearing your seat belt properly regardless of seating position,” Huggins said.

Back at the game, Perniciaro says all three students are involved in athletics and a big part of school spirit on campus. That campus spirit filled the stands during the game.

“We let out of school at two o’clock to get everybody here. We had a fan bus. The bus was full so a full fan bus coming over to watch the girls play so we’re excited,” Perniciaro said.

Perniciaro says the team fought hard to get to the state championship and while falling short of a win, the school’s sense of community and thoughts are with three sisters.

The people in the SUV involved in the crash, an adult and two kids, were not hurt.