FRANKLINTON, La. — Thirty-four inmates were evacuated from the Washington Parish Jail overnight after an electrical fire caused smoke to pour into the jail's air-conditioning system.

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office says no one was hurt, but the smoke filled one of the jail's housing units and spread into hallways and other buildings.

All inmates in the those building were eva c uated to a fenced area outside. They were then taken to another jail

“Our alert jail staff went into action immediately and removed inmates from harm’s way," Sheriff Randy Seal said. "Their quick decisive action was a key factor in making certain no inmates were harmed. I am so pleased with the excellent job they did."